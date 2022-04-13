Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWOD stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

