Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PWOD stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $26.70.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter.
About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
