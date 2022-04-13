Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

