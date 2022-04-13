Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raises Dividend to $1.22 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.2191 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

NYSE PBR opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

