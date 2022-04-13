Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447,317 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after buying an additional 2,795,513 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after acquiring an additional 326,265 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $48,936,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 611,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,622,121. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 19.5%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

