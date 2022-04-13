Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $315.00

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETSGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 319.40 ($4.16), with a volume of 93155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.40 ($4.28).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.19) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.71 ($6.39).

The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

