Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $315.00

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 319.40 ($4.16), with a volume of 93155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.40 ($4.28).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.19) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.71 ($6.39).

The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

