PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in PG&E by 32.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,949 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth $149,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 274,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth $9,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

