Phillip Blundell Acquires 5,000 Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Blundell purchased 5,000 shares of ZOO Digital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £5,900 ($7,688.30).
LON:ZOO opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.31. The company has a market capitalization of £106.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 96.20 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
