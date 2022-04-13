Piaggio & C SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in March

Piaggio & C SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 1,180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF traded up 0.14 on Wednesday, reaching 2.75. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432. Piaggio & C has a 12 month low of 2.40 and a 12 month high of 4.30.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Piaggio & C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

