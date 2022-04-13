Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 10,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,080,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ping Identity by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ping Identity by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after buying an additional 566,031 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ping Identity by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

