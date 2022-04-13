Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,810,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62.

