Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

