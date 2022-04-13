Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.52%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.