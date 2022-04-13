Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $606.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.45.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Graham’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

