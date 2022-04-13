Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

