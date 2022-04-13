Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $297,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

PNR opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

