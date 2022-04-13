Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,825 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $107.87 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.