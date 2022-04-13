Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 216 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total value of $560,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $525,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,862. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX opened at $281.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $284.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

