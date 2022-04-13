Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 46,346 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,346 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 22,377,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,667 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.