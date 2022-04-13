Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.75. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.