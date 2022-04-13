Piper Sandler Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

CFG stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $510,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.