Piper Sandler Trims Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price to $25.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of RPTX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,289,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.