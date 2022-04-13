Piper Sandler Trims Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price to $25.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RPTX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,289,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.