Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PZRIF stock remained flat at $$11.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.32.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

