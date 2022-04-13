PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $211.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $214.27 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. 92,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,841. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About PJT Partners (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.