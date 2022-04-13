PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

PJT stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

