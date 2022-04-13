Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of PL opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

