PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.
NYSE:PNM opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.