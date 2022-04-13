PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

