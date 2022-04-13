Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of PSTL opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.32 million, a P/E ratio of 155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.