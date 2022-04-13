Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.17. Precipio shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 87,551 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Precipio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precipio by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precipio by 32.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

