Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $115.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.69, with a volume of 1216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

