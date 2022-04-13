Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PEYE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 17,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.
Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)
