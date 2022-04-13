Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEYE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 17,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.