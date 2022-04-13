Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading Down 44.7%

Shares of Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating) were down 44.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.44 and last traded at C$8.45. Approximately 90,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 33,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$111.40 million and a PE ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

