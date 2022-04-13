Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

