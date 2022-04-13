PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $850,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,051,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.83.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 687.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

