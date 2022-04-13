Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,000.00

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($13.03) and last traded at GBX 11.90 ($0.16), with a volume of 23674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.95 ($0.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

