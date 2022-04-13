Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.21. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

