Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Reaches $454,258.64

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $454,258.64 and $6,859.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.53 or 0.07537365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,526.19 or 0.99643535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 51,499,402 coins and its circulating supply is 36,472,598 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

