Project TXA One Day Volume Reaches $534,835.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00004802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $534,835.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

