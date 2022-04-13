ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 202,307 shares.The stock last traded at $43.88 and had previously closed at $45.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

