Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Up 783.3% in March

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSRW opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Prospector Capital has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

