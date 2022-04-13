ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 733.3% in March

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PKTX opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. ProtoKinetix has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProtoKinetix (PKTX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.