ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 733.3% in March

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PKTX opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. ProtoKinetix has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.