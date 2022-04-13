Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €73.76 ($80.17) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.97. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a one year high of €115.40 ($125.43).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.