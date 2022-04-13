Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €123.00 ($133.70) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($122.83) to €114.00 ($123.91) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Puma has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

