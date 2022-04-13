PumaPay (PMA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,155.00

PumaPay (PMA) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $18,155.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

