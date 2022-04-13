Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 289,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 840,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10.

Get Purepoint Uranium Group alerts:

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purepoint Uranium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.