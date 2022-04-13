PVG Asset Management Corp Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,782,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. 258,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

