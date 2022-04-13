PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $209,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.
In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.
Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
