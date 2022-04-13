PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $271,000 Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment comprises 1.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $3,994,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

