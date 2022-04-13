PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.82.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PVH by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.