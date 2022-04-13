PZ Cussons’ (PZC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 237 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 204.89 ($2.67) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £878.43 million and a P/E ratio of -171.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.32.

In other news, insider Valeria Juarez acquired 7,500 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,625 ($19,057.86). Also, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,192.34). Insiders have purchased a total of 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,969 over the last three months.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

