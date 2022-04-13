Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.02 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.